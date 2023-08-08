Sherley Harrison Cooke Published 4:14 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

We announce the passing of our beloved Sherley Harrison Cooke. Sherley departed this life on August 2, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Born to the late Anderson Harrison, Sr., and the late Annie Smith Harrison, Sherley’s life was a testament to family and strength.

Sherley is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Warrick; son-in-law, Louis Warrick, Jr.; two grandchildren, Louis Warrick, III, and LaCourtney Warrick; In addition, Sherley is survived by five sisters, three brothers, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her granddaughter, Kelli Warrick, and three brothers, preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 12 noon until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.