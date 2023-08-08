Parlour on Procter hosting back-to-school free cuts; see the details Published 12:22 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Parlour on Procter Barbering & Grooming and nonprofit Sister to Sistah are partnering to provide more than 100 haircuts at a second annual back-to-school event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Southeast Texas African-American and Veteran-owned barbershop has been committed to service since opening its doors five years ago.

As part of the commitment to the community, Kris Hardie, founder and owner of The Parlour on Procter Barbering and Grooming, and his team of barbers are providing the free haircuts to students from undeserved communities in Port Arthur.

Parlor officials said hosting this event erases the financial burden placed on the family and allows the student to reach the highest potential through positive self-esteem.

Parlour on Proctor is located at 3049 Procter St. in Port Arthur.

Parents and guardians must contact the shop to get a child’s name added to the list at 409-999-6166.

The special invited guest us Mayor Thurman Bartie.

Port Arthur native and U.S. Air Force Veteran Shawndrika Hardie is also a co-owner. The shop specializes in kids to adults and provides precision, the latest techniques in grooming and barbering and exudes professionalism.

Sister 2 Sistah is based in Houston and helps college-aged women of color from across the country with mentorship, life skills and scholarships. To date the nonprofit has provided over $30,000 in scholarships to first generation college woman of color and philanthropic support to underserved communities.

The founders, Rebecca Briscoe of Port Arthur and Nakia Cooper were inspired by their own struggles to create a platform where young women are given a fighting chance to be someone.