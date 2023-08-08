Maria White and Jose White

Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By PA News

On August 1st, 2023 Maria White 43 and Jose White 42 of Groves, TX both passed away in North Dakota.

Married 27yrs they leave behind their sons Jesus White, Luis White, Christian White and their daughter Elena White.

Their grandchildren Adelyah White and Kohen White.

Maria is survived by her father Simon Castaneda, her siblings and a host of family members.

Maria is preceded in death by their son Samuel White and her mother Lisa Castaneda.

Luis is survived by his siblings and a host of other family members and is preceded in death by their son Samuel White, his parents Robert Joe White, Elsa White, his step-dad Jesus Fuentes and nephew Juan V. Briseno.

They were truly loved and will be dearly missed.

Memorial Services will be held August 12th, 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 2615 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 78640

