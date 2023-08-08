Jay Vonne Flanagan Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Jay Vonne Flanagan was born January 17, 1964 to the union of Thomas and Willie B. Flanagan in Port Arthur, TX.

She was a lifelong resident and proud graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1982.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Flanagan; brothers Thomas Flanagan III, Craig Flanagan, Dexter Flanagan; one sister Monica Flanagan; nephews Tremaine Flanagan and Theopilus Trainer; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Jessie Flanagan; and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Bessie Kinlaw.

Jay Vonne was employed by the City of Port Arthur until 2015 and loved her job.

She enjoyed being around family and friends.

She was a God-fearing woman and loved all her nieces and nephews dearly.

She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Willie B. Flanagan; brother, Bernard (Brenda); sisters, Octavia Reed (Joe), Linda Staley (Eugene), D’drena Williams (Michael Sr.), Latrice Navey, Madelyn Flanagan, Sharon Flanagan and Shalia Flanagan; also, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Hui Oncologist at MD Anderson Hospital of Houston, TX and Harbor Hospice Care of Beaumont, TX.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.