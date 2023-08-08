Constantine (Carnie) Bailey Sr.
Published 10:22 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Constantine (Carnie) Bailey, Sr., 81 of Port Arthur, TX, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home.
A native of Jamaica, West Indies.
He was a resident of Port Arthur for over 41 years and a retiree from the Seafarers International Union.
Surviving family: his wife Hattie Bailey; children: Maxan Gilzene, Patrick Bailey (Precious), Angella Perkins (Allen), Robert Minix (Ebony), Trevor Bailey, Constantine Bailey Jr. and William Bailey; grandchildren: Delroy McDonald, Kiron Gilzene, Anthony Bullock, Olivia Bailey, Terrance Taylor, Armani Perkins, Michael Minix, and Julian Minix; sister: Enid Brown Graham; and brother-in-law: Eddie Minix.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter St, Port Arthur, Tx.
Visitation will from 9 a.m. until service time.
Rev. Eric Mingo will officiate.
Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.