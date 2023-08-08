Betty Joyce Menard Fontenot Published 11:45 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Betty Joyce Menard Fontenot, 84 of Groves, Texas Passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at her home.

Betty was born on March 1, 1939, in Forked Island, Louisiana to Elwood P. Menard and Emillienne Harrington Menard.

She moved with her family to Port Arthur, Texas at an early age and attended Catholic school until she graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1958.

Betty worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas in the I.T. Department and later in the Education Department as a Data

Computer Recorder/Coordinate until her retirement in 1999.

She was chosen the “Serving With Gladness” employee of the month in 1999.

She was a life-long member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas. She served along with the numerous friends she

made along her faith journey in many areas.

She taught CCD, served as secretary of the Altar Society, brought coffee and donuts for after Mass, and nurtured her spiritual growth as a participant in the ACTS retreat at the Holy Family Retreat Center.

She was a kind, caring, generous and thoughtful person who was beloved by all who knew her.

Betty was devoted caretaker for her parents and special friends.

She was to her family and gave caring attention to each one.

Betty was involved with the VFW/DAV and American Legion along with her husband Millard Fontenot. They also enjoyed gatherings and reunions with family and friends, dancing and traveling.

“Max” her cat was a special friend that was daily by her side in her last years.

Survivors include her brothers, James Farrell Menard and his wife, Joyce Philen of Nederland, Texas and Carlton “Butch” Menard and his wife, Kathie of Hillister, Texas; her sister, Melinda Upton of Austin, Texas, and her God-children, Donna Gonzalez, Michelle Conrad and Kristen Upton.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Emillieana Menard; her brother, Fleming P, Menard and her husband, Millard

Fontenot.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions in Betty’s name can be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church, 3706 Woodrow Drive Port

Arthur, Texas 77642.

The family would like to express a special Thank You to Conie Chow, Paulina Grynchajt, Krystal Hoskins and Evelyn Glasper for

the love and wonderful care given to Betty.

A Vigil Service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with

a gathering of family and friends afterward until 8:00 PM. A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 10,

2023 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas.

Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.