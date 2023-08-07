Abigail Comeaux Published 7:23 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Mrs. Abigail Comeaux, 68, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Memorial Herman Baptist Hospital, Medical Center in Houston, TX.

Survivors include her spouse, Spencer Comeaux Sr.; children: Michele Como of San Antonio, TX and Spencer Comeaux Jr. of Groves TX; three grandchildren: Joshua & Royce Brown both of San Antonio, TX and Kobe Comeaux of Groves, TX; also survived her are her sisters and brothers Daryl Johnson, Glen Johnson, Denise Johnson, Daphine Johnson and Efrem Johnson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.