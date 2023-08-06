Kelsey Borza of Bob Hope Schools is Young Emerging Leaders spotlight Published 12:38 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

The Port Arthur News Young Emerging Leaders spotlight member of the month is Kelsey Borza.

She is the fund developer for Bob Hope Schools and, in turn, is responsible for community relations, grant writing and fundraising for all five charter school campuses in Port Arthur, Beaumont and Baytown.

Prior to working in education, Borza was a reporter and anchor for KFDM News, where she worked on The Morning Show for five years.

She studied broadcast journalism at Ohio University and worked as a reporter in West Virginia and Kentucky before moving to Texas.

She is originally from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, which is also the hometown of Arnold Palmer and Mr. Rogers.

Since moving to the Beaumont/Port Arthur area in 2017, Borza has become heavily involved in the community. She is a member of Young Emerging Leaders, the Junior League of Beaumont, serves as the publicity chair for Nederland Rotary Club and is a member of the Local LINC, a volunteer organization through the United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County.

She also just accepted a role as board member for the United Way of Mid and South Jefferson County.

When Borza is not working or volunteering, she enjoys spending time outdoors and traveling the world.

She lives in Groves with her boyfriend, Chad, and will soon be welcoming a baby boy to the family.