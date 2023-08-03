Weather was a factor in North Dakota crash that killed Groves couple Published 11:33 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Groves couple Jose and Maria White were in North Dakota for work when they were killed in a crash this week.

Jose, 42, and Maria, 43, leave behind three sons and a daughter, according to information on a GoFundMe account in their name.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:59 p.m. Tuesday in McKenzie County, North Dakota, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The couple was in a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound on Highway 85 when it hydroplaned on the wet road caused by a heavy downpour in the area.

A Kenworth semi-trailer was traveling southbound in the same location at the time, according to the crash report. The Equinox crossed over the center and struck the Kenworth head-on.

The driver and passenger in the Equinox were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Williston, North Dakota.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

According to the GoFundMe page, the account is set up to help with a memorial for the couple.