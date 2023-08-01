James Wesley Brady Published 2:34 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

James Wesley Brady, 70, was born May 21, 1953, in Port Arthur, TX to the late Wesley Brady and Emily Ruth Brady Jenkins.

James transitioned from this life Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was a proud 1971 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. In 1974, James married the late Carolyn T. Guillory-Brady and to this union one daughter, Keisha Brady, was born.

In October 2003, he married Aleen Perry Brady and to their union joined their daughter, Jada Nicole Brady.

Before becoming self-employed, James was formerly employed by the US Postal Service, FINA Refinery, Port of Port Arthur, and various construction companies.

James had a passion for helping others and did so wherever he was needed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; bonus father, Edward Jenkins; daughter, Keisha Brady-Bolden; grandparents, Isabell Virgin and Abner Williams, Sr; brother, Tommie Lee Brady; sister, Joana Brady; aunt, Yvonne Terry, uncles, Abner Williams, Jr., and Richard “Dick” Williams; one goddaughter, Richelle Williams-Gipson and mother-in-law, Catherine Perry.

James leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 19 years, Aleen Brady; daughter, Jada Nicole Brady; brother, Drs. Glenn E. Mitchell Sr. (Carol); granddaughters, Keehia and Keirra Bolden; three great-grandchildren; father-in-law, Earnest Perry; brothers-in-law, Earnest Demond Perry, and Charles Guillory Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren; other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 11:00 am until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.