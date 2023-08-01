Bridge City resident killed following vehicle, Peterbilt semi-trailer crash Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on state Highway 62, just south of Interstate Highway 10, that occurred Saturday.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 3:45 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Challenger was traveling south.

It is reported a 2024 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer pulled from a private drive when the Dodge struck the semi-trailer and traveled under it.

The driver of the truck tractor and one passenger were not injured.

The driver is identified as 58-year-old Jose Caloca of Mexico.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 30-year-old Brenton Vaughan of Bridge City, was pronounced deceased on scene by a justice of the peace.

Vaughan’s passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

According to DPS, this is an ongoing investigation.