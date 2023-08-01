Bridge City resident killed following vehicle, Peterbilt semi-trailer crash

Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By PA News

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on state Highway 62, just south of Interstate Highway 10, that occurred Saturday.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 3:45 a.m., a 2017 Dodge Challenger was traveling south.

It is reported a 2024 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer pulled from a private drive when the Dodge struck the semi-trailer and traveled under it.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The driver of the truck tractor and one passenger were not injured.

The driver is identified as 58-year-old Jose Caloca of Mexico.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 30-year-old Brenton Vaughan of Bridge City, was pronounced deceased on scene by a justice of the peace.

Vaughan’s passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

According to DPS, this is an ongoing investigation.

More News

Port Neches man pleads guilty to child porn possession; sentencing date set

Police identify Nederland man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

Police say suspect in Port Arthur killing turned self into authorities

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Now that we’re officially Cajun…Gumbo book keeps us real

Print Article