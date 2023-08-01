Barbara Ann Shahan Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Barbara Ann Shahan, 75, of Nederland, Texas passed away on Saturday July 29, 2023 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas with her loving family by her side.

Barbara was born on November 24, 1947, in Brooklyn, New York to Elizabeth Ann Quinn Clark and Clarence L. Clark.

She graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1966 and graduated from Lamar University in Beaumont.

Barbara lived and served in the community for over 58 years. She worked as an LVN for St. Mary Hospital and Mid-Jefferson Hospital for a combined 40 years.

She received numerous awards including being a multiple time recipient of Nurse Of The Year.

Barbara was also a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland, Texas. Barbara lived for her family especially her grandchildren.

Her dogs were also an important part of her life, particularly Daisy the Dalmatian with whom she volunteered at numerous local hospitals to bring comfort and joy to patients.

Survivors include Thomas Shahan; her Children, James Shahan and his wife Shanna of Nederland, LTC Travis Shahan and his wife Amie of Montgomery, and Michael Shahan and his wife Erin of Kingwood; Siblings, Gordon Clark of Port Neches, Gary Clark of Houston, Danny Clark of Port Neches, Kathy Arens of Port Neches and Diane Green and her husband Mike of Port Neches; Grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Katelee, Kaden, Ella, Aubrie, Jackson, Shawn, Thomas, and Russell; numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elizabeth Clark; her Aunt and Uncle, Pat and George DeGrasse; her Niece, Melissa “Missy” Deslatte, Sister-in-law, Diane Clark and her Brother-In-Law Bobby Arens.

A gathering of Family and Friends will take place at Melancon Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm Wednesday August 2, 2023, immediately followed by a Rosary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland.

Private cremation services will be held at a later date.

Serving as Pallbearers will be James Shahan, LTC. Travis Shahan, Michael Shahan, Hunter Shahan, Kaden Zampini and Danny Clark.