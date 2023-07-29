Expected heat wave leads to burn ban locally and in region Published 11:14 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Another heat wave is expected, according to the National Weather Service, late in the weekend into next week with heat advisories potentially needed by Sunday afternoon for a portion of Southeast Texas.

Higher than normal temperatures and dewpoints may persist through late next week before the heat wave begins to potentially subside.

In response, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared a Burn Ban, effective immediately, due to the increased risk of wildfires and hazardous conditions in the region.

The decision comes in response to the current weather patterns, extremely dry conditions and elevated fire danger levels.

This order was placed after consultation with the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, Texas A&M Forest Service and National Weather Service – Lake Charles, plus formal requests from fire chiefs.

The Burn Ban applies to all unincorporated areas within Jefferson County.

This measure is essential to protect lives, property and the environment during this critical period, according to Branick’s office.

The declaration was made after careful consideration of recommendations from fire officials, meteorological experts and in line with the Texas State Law.

“We understand that this restriction may cause inconvenience to some residents, but the safety of our community is our utmost priority,” a release from Branick stated. “It is crucial for all residents and visitors to comply with the Burn Ban to prevent the risk of uncontrollable wildfires, which can lead to loss of life, property damage, and disruption of essential services.”

Due to the current conditions, Orange County Judge John Gothia has also issued an Outdoor Burn Ban effective immediately for Orange County until further notice.

As of now, all outdoor burning is prohibited.

“This ban is due to drought conditions in the area in an effort to protect lives and

properties of the residents in Orange County,” release from Gothia stated. “Officials will continue to monitor these conditions.”