VIDEO — Roschon Johnson spotlighted as Chicago Bears rookie Published 3:34 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

The Chicago Bears recently produced and shared a set of videos highlighting the rookie class of 2023.

Included in that class is Roschon Johnson, former Port Neches-Groves High and Texas Longhorns star football standout.

Included in the video are testimonials from Johnson, as well as his parents and high school and college coaches.