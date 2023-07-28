Nederland man faces charges related to Jan. 6, 2021, incidents at U.S. Capitol Published 2:45 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

A Nederland man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Michael Marroquin, 63, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Marroquin is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

He was arrested Thursday in Nederland and made his initial appearance Friday in the Eastern District of Texas.

According to court documents, Marroquin traveled from his home in Texas to Washington, D.C, to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021. After the rally, Marroquin reportedly marched with others to the U.S. Capitol building and entered at approximately 1:20 p.m. through the Senate wing door.

According to authorities, a series of recordings on Marroquin’s phone capture his movements through the Capitol that day. In one such recording, as Marroquin approaches the Crypt, he states, “I wanna tell you something. You arrest me, but this is our House! No! You’ll never take our . . . We’re not silent anymore, understand?!” As the crowd he’s with reaches a line of officers, Marroquin can then be heard yelling, “Keep moving!”

Court documents say one video on Marroquin’s phone was filmed from directly outside the House Chamber, looking through the broken door and into the faces of law enforcement with their weapons drawn and aimed back at the camera. Marroquin reportedly attempts to engage an officer in conversation, eventually shouting, “You’re a traitor!”

Marroquin exited the Capitol building at approximately 2:31 p.m.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Houston’s Beaumont Resident Agency. Assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.