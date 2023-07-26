Billie Ann Carson Walker was born in Arkansas City, Kansas on October 19, 1948. She departed this earthly life on Saturday, July 01, 2023.

Billie and Donald “Don” Walker married on May 2, 1974. They settled in Port Arthur, Texas and eventually moved to Jemez Springs, New Mexico. They were the long-time proprietors of the Jemez Canyon Inn and embraced their new community.

Billie was a helper and could always be counted on to give a hand up where she saw a need. She was a lover of animals. She made every shopping trip an adventure. You could always go to Billie for an honest opinion. Billie was also the hardest working woman most of us have ever met. She could be counted on to roll up her sleeves and tackle just about anything.

Billie was a monumental figure to her sister, Dixie and her nephew David. Billie took on the role of being a stepmother to Don’s three children, Marci, Danny and Mike.

Billie was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Donald Walker, her parents, grand- mother and stepdaughter Marci Nicholson.

She is survived by her step-sons, Danny Walker (Jan) and Michael Walker; her grandchildren Jennifer Cardwell-Cox (Darren), Rebecca Cardwell, Alison Cardwell-Vanak (Edward), Ryan Elizondo (Courtney), Brent Walker, Collin Walker, Amber Maldonado (Jorge), Derek Bettis, Chase Walker (Nicole), Tyler Walker (Kristen); her sister Dixie Barb; her nephew David Barb; 13 great-grandchildren: three great-great-grandchildren; and great-nieces and nephews.

A Service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Jemez Springs Community Presbyterian Church – 17570 Highway 4, NM 87025 at 2 PM. A reception will follow. Floral arrangements can be made through Peoples Flower Shop in Albuquerque (www.peoplesflowers.com)

The family would like to thank the Jemez Springs’ community for their love and support of the Walkers throughout the years and especially during this time of loss. If you would like to make a donation in Billie’s honor, please sup- port the Jemez Springs Community Presbyterian Church – PO Box 97, Jemez Springs, NM 87025.