Small plane makes emergency landing at Jack Brooks Regional Airport Published 10:53 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

NEDERLAND — Tuesday afternoon at approximately 5:15 p.m., 911 calls came in regarding a small airplane that had lost a portion of its landing gear over 34th street in Nederland.

The small plane had radio contact with the air traffic control tower at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

The pilot was able to make an emergency landing at the airport. No injuries are reported.

Jack Brooks Regional Airport Manager Alex Rupp advised the FAA has been notified and at this time, the airport remains closed.

If anyone finds parts believed to belong to the plane, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office-Texas at 409-835-8668.

This was a multi-agency response with Nederland PD, Nederland FD, Airport FD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.