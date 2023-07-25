Small plane makes emergency landing at Jack Brooks Regional Airport

Published 10:53 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By PA News

Pictured is the Federal Aviation Administration Tower at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport. (Monique Batson/The News)

NEDERLAND — Tuesday afternoon at approximately 5:15 p.m., 911 calls came in regarding a small airplane that had lost a portion of its landing gear over 34th street in Nederland.

The small plane had radio contact with the air traffic control tower at the Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

The pilot was able to make an emergency landing at the airport. No injuries are reported.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jack Brooks Regional Airport Manager Alex Rupp advised the FAA has been notified and at this time, the airport remains closed.

If anyone finds parts believed to belong to the plane, please contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office-Texas at 409-835-8668.

This was a multi-agency response with Nederland PD, Nederland FD, Airport FD and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

More News

Port Arthur man changes plea in shooting case after female victim shot in face

See how eating a Dairy Queen Blizzard Thursday could benefit area sick children

BRIGHT FUTURES — Teen who organized Life Skills Buddy Program recognized for passion

Port Arthur police chief weighs in after lawsuit targets alleged sex trafficking in local hotels

Print Article