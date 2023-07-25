Elizabeth Bernard Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Elizabeth Bernard, 72, was born June 7, 1951 to the late Leroy and Martha Hawkins in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Elizabeth, affectionately known as “Liz” peacefully transitioned from this life Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Liz was a 1969 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, Texas.

April 4, 1970, Elizabeth married Joseph Bernard Sr. and to this union two children were born, Angela Robertson and Joseph Bernard, Jr.

Elizabeth worked at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for 25 years before retiring.

After a short period of retirement, she returned to the workforce as a school nurse for six years in the Port Arthur Independent School District.

She was a faithful and longtime member of Triumph Church for 26 years.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Bernard, Jr. (aka Junie); siblings, Linda Sue Thomas, Scheherazade Hawkins, Constance James, Leroy Hawkins, Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 53 years, Joseph Bernard Sr.; daughter, Angela Robertson (Travis); granddaughter, Heaven Bernard; her beloved great grandchildren, Rory Edwards, Josiah Edwards, and Brooklyn Edwards; siblings, Audrey Jean Britton, Nancy Scaggs (Eddie), Mary Freeman and Patricia Harris; her godchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Triumph Church, 1407 S Hwy 69, Nederland, TX.