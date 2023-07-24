Texas gas prices rise 9.2 cents per gallon in last week; analyst talks what’s next Published 6:34 am Monday, July 24, 2023

For another week, motorists saw little meaningful change in the national average price of gas, which has been stuck in the same 10-cent range we’re in today since April.

It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal, according to Patrick De Haan.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, he remains concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean.

“For now, I don’t expect much change in the toss up that has been gas prices for weeks on end,” De Haan said. “But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 58.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.45/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.17/g, a difference of $1.72/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today.

The national average is down 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 78 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $3.08/g, up 12.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

• San Antonio – $3.23/g, up 14.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/g.

• Austin – $3.27/g, up 14.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.13/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

July 24, 2022: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $4.33/g)

July 24, 2021: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 24, 2020: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 24, 2019: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

July 24, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

July 24, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 24, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

July 24, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

July 24, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

July 24, 2013: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)