KATHIE’S KORNER — Don’t forget your action and describer angels

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

Angels are called names that are action and describers as well as proper names.

Action and Describers: Messenger, Warriors, Guardians, Star, Defender, Preserver, Protector, Watcher, Commander, fire, Flame of Fire and Praisers. Invite them into your praise, activities, travel and decisions.

Gabriel (Heavenly Messenger) spoke to Daniel, explaining to him his visions after hearing a voice by the river Ulai. When he appeared, Daniel was frightened and fell on his face! (Daniel 8:15, 16 & 17 Amplified Bible)

We can detect the appearance of some of the messengers and warriors. They have an amazing presence about them.

We can see Messengers and Warriors are frightening to humans, then and now.

My Protectors showed themselves in an awesome way on top of my little car in the northwest when some truckers were wedging me in during a storm, only to scare them away from harming me.

A path opened on that highway, miraculously; as I watched the trucks quickly speed on.

I want the angels to be awesome as they defend, accompany and protect me. (Daniel 9: 21 & 22  Amplified Bible)

Daniel, who had special visitations concerning visions and dreams, from that time on was called the King’s Seer.

Gabriel announced the birth of John the Baptist to Zachariah (also frightened at the sight of the angel) and to Mary regarding the birth of Jesus.

Gabriel charged Zachariah the name John for the child. He said, “I stand in the very presence of God to talk to you and bring you this good news” (Luke 1: 11, 12, 13 & 19 Amplified Bible)

So, don’t forget about your angels. I have a research paper I wrote for my degree. I will be writing more about these wonderful angels.

