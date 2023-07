PHOTO FEATURE — Groves and Gubers go together Published 12:18 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center hosted the squad from Gubers Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration.

The mother and daughter team of Becky and Haley Parker operate Gubers as a Southeast Texas option in the food delivery business.

To get delivery from your favorite restaurants straight to your home, check out the Gubers app, visit gubersofsetx.com or call 409-209-9009.