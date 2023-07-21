Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge lane closures planned next week in Port Arthur Published 9:45 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Lane closures are planned throughout next week along the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in Port Arthur.

The Texas Department of Transportation is telling motorists to expect alternating lane closures on SH 82 at the bridge Sunday through Friday.

The closures are planned between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily due to a bridge inspection.

BEAUMONT – Expect alternating lane closures along SS 380 (MLK) from Jim Gilligan Way to Sulphur Plant Road overnight Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to construction.

ORANGE – The outside lane of I10 westbound from the Sabine River Bridge to the Sabine River Relief Bridge will be closed Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to guardrail repairs.

The outside lane of I-10 eastbound from Simmons Drive to the Sabine River Relief Bridge will be closed Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to move a concrete barrier.

Expect possible delays.