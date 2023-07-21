Elite Fishing series makes home in Port Arthur; join in on Saturday’s fun Published 3:11 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

Fishing, outdoors and general Port Arthur fans are invited to a live taping of the Elite Fishing Series Weigh-In for the Discovery Channel Saturday at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center from 1 to 4 p.m.

Show up in your club shirts or friend groups for the exciting show and take a look around at the nature expo with free Port Arthur Fishing Guides and Port Arthur Swag.

As officials celebrate Port Arthur being designated as the official Cajun Capital of Texas, as well as the Quasquicentennial – 125th – year, the Port Arthur Convention & Visitors Bureau is promoting this afternoon of exciting family fun.

Here’s some of what you’ll experience on Saturday:

Old West Smoke Company Food Truck

1-3 p.m. – Rolling Bones Live Music

3 p.m. – Hoodoo Sports Elite Kayak Tour, Live Weigh-In

3:30 p.m. – Elite Solo Tour Port Arthur Pass, Live Weigh-In

Booths include Cotton’s Seafood with Cajun-inspired books and art; Port Arthur Yacht Club; Cruz Events, LLC Photobooth; Texas Master Naturalist, Visit Port Arthur and Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Bureau with information on area attractions; Gift of Life; Kemtronics Hook Lock; Glow by Khia; Lucious Sweets; Maurice Ableman Art; Krafted by Kimora/Big Mama’s Confections; Wooden Creations; and Henna Designs by Laila.

Look for boat and vehicle displays. All ages will want a peek in the live well to see what the anglers catch.

Pat Malone is the host and producer of the Elite Fishing Series, which has hosted with several tournaments in Port Arthur since 2016.

“We are excited to feature the great fishing community of Port Arthur again in 2023 as part of our very exclusive Elite fishing shows on the Discovery Channel,” he said. “Championship Saturday’s final weigh in of professional anglers hit the stage to see who will take home the top cash prize of $10,000 and the title of Elite Fishing Solo Tour Champion.

“We are anticipating great community participation with an exciting indoor expo and professional fishing tournament weigh in taking place in the cool confines of the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. We will have an indoor stage set up with sound and lighting when the kayak pros get it all started at 3 p.m. in a precursor to what will be a grand finale’ to the regular season on the frogg toggs Elite Solo Tour Series.”

The pros on the Solo Tour compete with only one angler per boat, head-to-head for three giant Texas size redfish per day to take home the top prize of $10,000 and title of Elite Solo Tour Champion.

Professional cameramen will capture the footage from every angle on the road, water and stage side at this great event.