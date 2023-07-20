Ralph Edward Burch Published 5:04 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Ralph E. Burch, 99, of Port Arthur, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Ralph was born August 30, 1923 to the late William James Burch, Sr. and Agnes Armbruster Burch.

Mr. Burch was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

He attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1941.

He worked at Consolidated Shipyard in Orange, TX and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on November 11, 1943 and served until April 3, 1946.

He served in the South Pacific as 3rd Class Signalman and when discharged held the rank of Quartermaster 3rd Class.

After the War he attended college at Texas A&M University and graduated in 1950.

He started his own insurance business and also sold real estate.

He married “the sweetest girl in the country” Dorothy Cooney in 1956, they were married for 64 years.

Mr. Burch was a founding member of the Port Arthur Yacht Club, member of the Holy Name Society, The Port Arthur Jaycees, and past President of the Port Arthur Board of Realtors and served on the School Board at Bishop Byrne High School, he was also a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.

He retired from TE Moore Insurance Company in 1986. After retiring Mr. Burch loved woodworking, he made several pieces that his family will always cherish.

Mr. Burch is survived by his daughters, Becky Rash and husband Gary of Nederland, and Mary Burch and partner Jamie Hanes of Beaumont, four grandchildren, Cherie Cousins of Nederland, Adam Cousins and wife Lindsay of Port Neches, Charlie Cousins of Nederland, and Andrew Cousins of Beaumont; nine great grandchildren; cousin Fred Clowder of Houston, sister in law Mary Beth Jamison of Dayton, TX, brother in law Pete Cooney and wife Janet of Hudson TX, and several nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Dot Burch, brothers William James Burch Jr, and Charles Owen Burch.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:30am Saturday, July 22, 2023 with a rosary recited at 10:00 am, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00pm at St. Catherine Catholic Church with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, in Port Arthur.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church in Port Arthur, Texas.