Barney James Roberie

Published 5:02 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

By PA News

Barney James Roberie

Barney James Roberie 66, was born in Port Arthur, Texas at St. Mary’s Hospital, and was a resident of Beaumont, Texas.

Barney was called home to his heavenly residence on Thursday July 13, 2023.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at New Day Deliverance Holiness Church, 1310 Van Buren Ave, Beaumont, Texas 77701.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Doors will open at 10 am with services starting at 11 am. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

More Obituaries

Ralph Edward Burch

Paul Calvin Guidry

Swanetta “Niecy” Allen Boyd

Sammy Williams Jr.

Print Article