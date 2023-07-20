Barney James Roberie Published 5:02 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Barney James Roberie 66, was born in Port Arthur, Texas at St. Mary’s Hospital, and was a resident of Beaumont, Texas.

Barney was called home to his heavenly residence on Thursday July 13, 2023.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday, July 22, 2023 at New Day Deliverance Holiness Church, 1310 Van Buren Ave, Beaumont, Texas 77701.

Doors will open at 10 am with services starting at 11 am. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.