Paul Calvin Guidry Published 5:04 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Paul Calvin Guidry, 70, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023.

He was born December 18, 1952 to Whitney and Sarah Guidry.

Paul resided in New York and California for a few years, but was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur.

He was a 1970 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and a graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, TX.

His nursing career spanned 37 years, having worked at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Park Place Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital in Port Arthur, TX.

Paul was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, TX.