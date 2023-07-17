Port Arthur Police share initial investigation results after man found dead before 2 a.m. Saturday Published 10:26 am Monday, July 17, 2023

Saturday’s death of 54-year-old Port Arthur man has been deemed an accident and criminal charges will not be pursued, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said.

Michael Trevino died at approximately 1:48 a.m. Saturday at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said.

An autopsy was ordered, but due to a backlog at the Jefferson County Morgue, the autopsy is not being performed until Thursday.

A preliminary cause of death is not available as of Monday.

Duriso said the manner of death is classified as accidental.

“We are not pursuing charges,” Duriso said. “We believe a disturbance occurred that led to an accident. It was not intentional.”

Duriso did not specify what occurred that led to the death.

He noted the body was not “found on Memorial Boulevard” and that the accident occurred in the 2300 block of El Paso Avenue.

Duriso said the incident is still under investigation.

A gofundme account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Trevino.

The account is titled “Family of Michael Trevino with funeral expenses.”