Memorial Baptist Church hosting sports camp this week in Port Arthur

Published 4:29 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

By PA News

A scene from last summer’s sports camp. (Courtesy photo)

Memorial Baptist Church is hosting Champion Week nightly from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Thursday with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The church is located at 4011 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

The sports camp, touted as “building champions,” will have fun, Olympic style games for ages four to fifth grade and a sports camp for grades sixth to 12 with basketball, football and soccer.

The event is free.

For more information, call 409-983-5654.

