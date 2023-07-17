Area teenager injured in Silsbee shooting Published 10:00 am Monday, July 17, 2023

SILSBEE — A 17-year-old male from Orange was shot and injured during a large gathering in Silsbee Friday night, authorities said.

The teen’s medical condition was not available on Monday morning, police told Port Arthur Newsmedia.

Silsbee police responded at approximately 11:28 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of South 14th Street in reference to shots fired, according to information from the police department.

The initial investigation indicates there was an argument between some of the people in attendance and multiple shots were fired.

One person was shot and injured, a 17-year-old male from Orange. He was taken by Acadian Ambulance to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for treatment.

A representative of the police department said no arrests had been made as of Monday.

The case remains under investigation.