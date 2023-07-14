Suspect in July 8 fatal shooting at Prince Hall Village arrested in Louisiana; police looking for more Published 8:32 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

A man wanted in the July 8 shooting death of Donyel Delmar was arrested Friday afternoon in Louisiana, according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

Kentrell Gabriel is being held in the Lafayette Parish jail on a $1 million bond.

Gabriel has ties to Louisiana and Port Arthur, Duriso said.

The Port Arthur Police Department, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, were responsible for taking Gabriel into custody.

Duriso said there are three other persons of interest in the shooting.

Duriso said he is pleased Gabriel is in custody, adding police are investigating to find the other suspects and bring them to justice.

He said police will go anywhere in the U.S. to bring those responsible for the shooting back to Jefferson County.

Delmar, 45, was shot several times and found lying in the parking lot at Prince Hall Village Apartments at 934 W. 14th St. just after 11 p.m. on July 8.

The shooting victim was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he died from his injuries, Port Arthur police said.