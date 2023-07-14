PHOTO FEATURE — Port Arthur restaurant shows support for service club Published 12:18 am Friday, July 14, 2023

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux on Thursday became the official meeting place for the Rotary Club of Port Arthur.

President Dana Espinal presented General Manager Jamey Royer with a plaque that will hang near the register announcing the news.

The group had previously been meeting at Port Arthur Public Library and the West Side Development Center.

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur meets on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.