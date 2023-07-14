Man indicted after Port Arthur teacher notices child’s concerning sexual drawings Published 12:34 am Friday, July 14, 2023

A teacher noticing explicit hand-drawn sexual pictures made by an elementary school-aged child in 2018 led to an investigation and eventually the arrest and indictment of a 20-year-old Port Arthur man.

Juan Pagoada was 16 at the time of the alleged incidents involving a child. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Pagoada this week on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer was called to a Port Arthur elementary school in reference to an 8-year-old child that had been found by a teacher with explicit hand drawn sexual pictures.

When confronted by the teacher, the child made an outcry, saying she had been sexually abused by Pagoada and the drawings were of what was being done to her.

The child was interviewed at the Garth House, where she reportedly said the abuse began when she was 5 and the last time was when she was 7.

The child described the sexually abusive acts during the interview, the document read.

Pagoada was arrested June 15 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child with bonds set at $20,000 each. He was still incarcerated in the county jail as of Thursday, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.