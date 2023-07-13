Port Arthur man posts bond after police say pedestrian struck by vehicle Published 12:38 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

A 36-year-old man has been charged with intoxication assault after another man was found in critical condition Sunday in a Port Arthur ditch.

Lamond Davis, of Port Arthur, was arrested Sunday.

He was released from the Jefferson County jail after posting a $5,000 bond that day, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found at 1:52 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of H.O. Mills.

He was near the roadway and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a Beaumont hospital, where his condition was upgraded from critical to stable.

The case is under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.