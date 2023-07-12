Swanetta “Niecy” Allen Boyd Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Swanetta “Niecy” Allen Boyd gained her wings Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Pflugerville, TX. A native of Port Arthur, TX.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother Lillian Lavalais; two daughters, Alexis Allen and Mercedes Allen; three sisters, Tiffany Lofton, Diana Crook and Nicole Lavalais; two brothers Chondray Hulin and Devante Hulin and four wonderful grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W 11th St, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.