Swanetta “Niecy” Allen Boyd

Published 12:40 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By PA News

Swanetta “Niecy” Allen Boyd

Swanetta “Niecy” Allen Boyd gained her wings Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Pflugerville, TX. A native of Port Arthur, TX.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother Lillian Lavalais; two daughters, Alexis Allen and Mercedes Allen; three sisters, Tiffany Lofton, Diana Crook and Nicole Lavalais; two brothers Chondray Hulin and Devante Hulin and four wonderful grandchildren.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W 11th St, Port Arthur, Tx with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

More Obituaries

Sammy Williams Jr.

Katina S. Williams

Robert A. (R.A.) Ogden

Paula Patricia Adams

Print Article