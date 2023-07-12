Sammy Williams Jr. Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Sammy Williams Jr. left this world on Thursday July 6, 2023 at his home in Kerrville, Texas.

Sammy was born in Port Arthur Texas on September 23, 1961.

He attended Thomas Jefferson High School where he played on the Yellowjacket football team and graduated with the class of 1980.

Sammy was an expert mechanic. He could repair any combustion engine. This led to opening Texas Equipment Repair in Kerrville, Texas.

While he ran his business, Sammy developed lasting friendships with the citizens of Kerrville, and surrounding areas.

Sammy also had many friends back in Southeast Texas. Sammy was known for his generosity and willingness to help in any way.

He was also a master Motorcyclist. It was not uncommon for him to ride with his mom, dad, and sister from Port Arthur, Texas to El Paso, Texas in the same day.

The family rode motorcycles to many states in the USA.

Sammy enjoyed Surfing, Fishing, the Beach, and the Lake, eating good Cajun food (especially Fried Gulf Shrimp, Gumbo and Boudin), riding Motorcycles, NASCAR, NHRA, Hunting, and visiting with his many friends.

Sammy was preceded in death by his dad, Sammy; mom, Joyce; and sister, Michelle.

Sammy leaves behind many friends from everywhere. He will be missed by all. We just want Sammy to know how much we loved him, and he will always have a seat at the table.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sammy asked his ashes to be spread in the Gulf of Mexico and West Texas.

A special thanks goes to Tom, Gina and Valerie for the love and compassion shown to Sammy in his final time on Earth.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels. com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.