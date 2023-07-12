PHOTOS — Golden Triangle Emergency shares back-to-school giveaways for students, teachers

Published 12:34 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

Golden Triangle Emergency in Port Arthur was the host site Tuesday morning for the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau networking coffee.

Katlyn Anderson welcomed attendees and shared news of two upcoming back-to-school giveaways.

The first is a shopping spree for four local students to take care of all educational needs.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The second is the giveaway of four $100 gift cards to local teachers.

To learn more, visit Golden Triangle Emergency on Facebook.

The gathering was also an opportunity to celebrate i9 Sports and Stephanie McGallion as Business of the Month.

More News

Feasibility and necessity of Beach Road reconstruction back in local spotlight; town hall planned

Construction of 2 new Port Arthur fire stations getting closer

Port Neches business group plans new event hall, wedding venue

Port Arthur man linked to gun arrest at Academy

Print Article