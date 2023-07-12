PHOTOS — Golden Triangle Emergency shares back-to-school giveaways for students, teachers Published 12:34 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

1 of 5

Golden Triangle Emergency in Port Arthur was the host site Tuesday morning for the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau networking coffee.

Katlyn Anderson welcomed attendees and shared news of two upcoming back-to-school giveaways.

The first is a shopping spree for four local students to take care of all educational needs.

The second is the giveaway of four $100 gift cards to local teachers.

To learn more, visit Golden Triangle Emergency on Facebook.

The gathering was also an opportunity to celebrate i9 Sports and Stephanie McGallion as Business of the Month.