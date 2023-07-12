Joplin fan who lived in singer’s Calif. apartment visits hometown

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By PA News

Alannah, a Janis Joplin fan, traveled to Port Arthur to visit Joplin’s hometown. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of the Gulf Coast)

Alannah, originally from the east coast, recently traveled to Port Arthur to visit Janis Joplin’s hometown and childhood home. Alannah moved to San Francisco when she was 25 and rented the apartment at 122 Lyon St. that Joplin lived in when she first moved to San Francisco in 1967. The Museum of the Gulf Coast gift shop sells a lot of Joplin merchandise, including bricks from her childhood home. Click here to browse.

 

 

 

