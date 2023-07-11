TAKE A LOOK — Port Arthur Top Teens enjoy California trip

Published 12:16 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By PA News

Film star Mykelti Williamson joins Port Arthur Chapter of Top Teens of America attendees in Los Angeles. (Courtesy photo)

The Port Arthur Chapter of Top Teens of America attended the national Top Teens of America Leadership Conference in Los Angeles under the direction of advisors Lady Chree Leday and Lady Kayla Broussard.

At the conference, they attended leadership seminars, college expos and entrepreneurship conferences.

Kaci Randals and Damien Broxton were honored for being recent high school graduates, among other highlights. (Courtesy photo)

Kaci Randals and Damien Broxton were honored for being recent high school graduates and serving as Mr. and Miss Top Teen of the Port Arthur Chapter.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The teens also had the opportunity to meet and speak with TV and film star Mykelti Williamson.

The Port Arthur Chapter of Top Teens of America attended the national Top Teens of America Leadership Conference in Los Angeles. (Courtesy photo)

Teens who attended the conference included Damien Broxton II, Kaci Randals, Paige Davis, Kenneth Morgan III, Kaydence Martin and Taryn Lott.

More News

Failed attempt to place former EDC CEO on board sparks conversation on bylaws

Port Arthur investigators working to identify suspect following fatal shooting

Sheriff outlines process, responsibilities after area woman’s body pulled from Neches River

Port Arthur Council reviews existing wrecker ordinance, potential for more business

Print Article