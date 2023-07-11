TAKE A LOOK — Port Arthur Top Teens enjoy California trip Published 12:16 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

The Port Arthur Chapter of Top Teens of America attended the national Top Teens of America Leadership Conference in Los Angeles under the direction of advisors Lady Chree Leday and Lady Kayla Broussard.

At the conference, they attended leadership seminars, college expos and entrepreneurship conferences.

Kaci Randals and Damien Broxton were honored for being recent high school graduates and serving as Mr. and Miss Top Teen of the Port Arthur Chapter.

The teens also had the opportunity to meet and speak with TV and film star Mykelti Williamson.

Teens who attended the conference included Damien Broxton II, Kaci Randals, Paige Davis, Kenneth Morgan III, Kaydence Martin and Taryn Lott.