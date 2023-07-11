Port Arthur investigators working to identify suspect following fatal shooting Published 12:38 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A person of interest has not been fully identified in the shooting death of a Port Arthur man over the weekend.

Sgt. Ahmaal Bodden said no arrests had been made as of 2:40 p.m. Monday following the killing of Donyel Delmar, 45.

Delmar was shot several times and was found lying in the parking lot at Prince Hall Village Apartments, 934 W. 14th St. just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police were initially called to the apartments in reference to shots fired.

The shooting victim was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died from his injuries, Port Arthur police said.

The case is under the direction of PAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The apartment complex was quiet by mid-morning Monday.

The death of Delmar marked the third homicide of the year for Port Arthur.

In June, Harold McMinn, 57, shot and killed his wife Sheryl Ann McMinnis, 47, outside of a bank before turning the weapon on himself.

The second homicide in the city came with the shooting death of Shekira Simpson of Port Arthur.

Those with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.