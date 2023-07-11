Katina S. Williams Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Katina S. Williams, 50, of Port Arthur, Texas went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 4,2023.

Servies will be held on Jul. 15, 2023, at Boren Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 3495 Roland Rd. Beaumont, TX.

Visitation will begin at 10AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Green Lawn Cemetery Port Arthur, TX.

Katina was born August 22,1972 to the late Mr. Ernest Williams Sr. and Mary L. Williams of Port Arthur.

Katina was the tenth child of eleven children, four preceded her in death William Douglas, Ernest Williams Jr., Michael Williams, Laura Williams.

Katina was educated in the Port Arthur Independent School District, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High in 1990. Katina was a Certified Nurse’s Assistant for over 25 years.

Katina professed her life to Christ at an early age. She was a member of the Borden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church under the Direction of Rev. Airon Reynolds Jr.

Katina leaves to cherish the loving memories her children, De’Vaunte’ Viltz, Keddric Porter, Ja’Lon Williams, mother:Mary Williams, siblings Larry (Silvia)Williams, Kenneth (Angela) Williams Sr. Donald Williams Sr., Donna (Donald) Reynolds, Marla Harris, Anthone’ Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.

