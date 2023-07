Transportation Department outlines State Highway 73 lane closures this week Published 11:28 am Monday, July 10, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced planned State Highway 73 lane closures this week.

Motorists should expect alternating lane closures along SH 73 southbound from U.S. 69 to Savanah Avenue Tues and Wednesday.

It is expected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work on work zone striping.