Man found in Port Arthur ditch had been hit by vehicle, police say Published 4:06 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left a man injured in a ditch early Sunday.

According to the department, at approximately 1:52 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of H.O. Mills, where they found the victim injured near the roadway.

He was taken to a Beaumont hospital for treatment.

The department did not immediately say if the suspected vehicle involved had been identified.

The case is under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.