Authorities say body of area woman recovered from Neches River Published 5:02 am Monday, July 10, 2023

VIDOR — Search crews recovered a body Sunday believed to be that of 44 year-old Summer Clark of Vidor at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the Neches River near the location where she was reported missing.

Jasper County Justice of the Peace Steve Connor performed an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy.

On Saturday at approximately 5 p.m., authorities were notified by Clark’s fiancé, Christopher Moore, that she had gone missing.

He reported the two of them had been boating along the Neches River and had stopped at a sandbar just north of the mouth of Village Creek to swim.

As they were swimming, he saw Clark ventured further into the channel where the current was very strong. He stated he saw her go under and never resurface.

Texas Game Wardens from Hardin, Jefferson and Jasper counties responded to the scene and took control of the search Saturday evening.

The search resumed at sunrise on Sunday, and wardens were joined by personnel from multiple agencies, including the U.S. National Park Service, Silsbee Fire Department, Evadale Fire Department and Jasper County Emergency Management as well as several local volunteers.