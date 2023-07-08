Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 26-July 2 Published 12:24 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests June 26 to July 2:

Nicholas Sanders, 25, warrant other agency

Olivia Flores, 20, Nederland warrants

Corey Garcia, 41, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Martha Savka, 65, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Dwayne Butler, 62, public intoxication

Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass

Kairon Johnson, 20, warrant other agency

Slate Arnold, 29, Nederland warrants

Logan Haley, 38, assault offensive touch-family violence

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls June 26 to July 2:

June 26:

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of 8 th

A complainant reported an aggravated robbery, interference with an emergency telephone call and unlawful restraint in the 2100 block of Helena.

A complainant reported harassment in the 3200 block of Youmans.

A complainant reported a theft in the 3500 block of Highway 365.

A complainant reported unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material in the 1200 block of Avenue A.

A complainant reported a runaway in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 7600 block of Holmes.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A complainant reported forgery in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.

An officer arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Highway 365.

A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2800 block of Highway 365.

June 27:

A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Avenue G.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of Terrace.

A complainant reported found property in the 1400 block of Boston.

June 28:

A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3400 block of Nashville.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Highway 69.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2300 block of Helena.

A complainant reported found property in the 3500 block of Helena.

A complainant reported criminal trespass in habitation and criminal mischief in the 700 block of S 13 th

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 7800 block of Priya.

A complainant reported a runaway in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

June 29:

A complainant reported a theft in the 1100 block of Boston.

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2100 block of N Highway 69.

A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 600 block of S 13 th

A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 2800 block of N Highway 69.

June 30:

A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 11200 block of S Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2600 block of N Highway 69.

July 1:

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of S 29 th

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 600 block of N 24 th

A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 700 block of S 14th

July 2: