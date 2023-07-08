Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: June 26-July 2
Published 12:24 am Saturday, July 8, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests June 26 to July 2:
- Nicholas Sanders, 25, warrant other agency
- Olivia Flores, 20, Nederland warrants
- Corey Garcia, 41, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Martha Savka, 65, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Dwayne Butler, 62, public intoxication
- Dwayne Butler, 62, criminal trespass
- Kairon Johnson, 20, warrant other agency
- Slate Arnold, 29, Nederland warrants
- Logan Haley, 38, assault offensive touch-family violence
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls June 26 to July 2:
June 26:
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of 8th
- A complainant reported an aggravated robbery, interference with an emergency telephone call and unlawful restraint in the 2100 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported harassment in the 3200 block of Youmans.
- A complainant reported a theft in the 3500 block of Highway 365.
- A complainant reported unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material in the 1200 block of Avenue A.
- A complainant reported a runaway in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- A complainant reported credit card or debit card abuse in the 7600 block of Holmes.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A complainant reported forgery in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An officer arrested a subject on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2800 block of Highway 365.
June 27:
- A person was arrested for Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Avenue G.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3600 block of Terrace.
- A complainant reported found property in the 1400 block of Boston.
June 28:
- A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 3400 block of Nashville.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 2300 block of Highway 69.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 2300 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported found property in the 3500 block of Helena.
- A complainant reported criminal trespass in habitation and criminal mischief in the 700 block of S 13th
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
- A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury-family violence in the 7800 block of Priya.
- A complainant reported a runaway in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
June 29:
- A complainant reported a theft in the 1100 block of Boston.
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch in the 2100 block of N Highway 69.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 600 block of S 13th
- A complainant reported a burglary of a building in the 2800 block of N Highway 69.
June 30:
- A complainant reported a burglary of a vehicle in the 11200 block of S Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 2600 block of N Highway 69.
July 1:
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of S 29th
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 600 block of N 24th
- A person was arrested for assault offensive touch-family violence in the 700 block of S 14th
July 2:
- A complainant reported a death in the 200 block of S 4 ½ Street.
- A complainant reported assault offensive touch-family violence in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.