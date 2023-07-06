Pleasure Island upgrades continue moving forward Published 12:36 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

The replacement playground for one built in 1999 and demolished in April has started to take shape after officials said the project could be ready as soon as this fall.

Fun Island Depot on Pleasure Island, which was made of wood, was deemed unsafe after more than 20 years of wear and tear.

In November, City Council approved a request to partner with Kraftsman Commercial Playgrounds and Water Parks to construct a new playground. The new structure will cost approximately $749,957 and include five swing bays, four single slides, two double slides and a covered seating area.

In addition, there will be a swing compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Island Director George Davis previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia the shipwreck-themed attraction will be brightly colored with a concentration on navy blue and orange to fit the city’s Wayfinding and Monument Program.

That effort places numerous signs and plaques around the city, including a large one at the base of the bridge for those entering Pleasure Island. And the playground’s color scheme makes it highly visible from the bridge.

Drivers can see the beginnings of the new structure clearly from the bridge now.