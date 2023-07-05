BOB WEST CHIP SHOTS — Local pros, area golfers finding success Published 12:04 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Lamar ex MJ Daffue had a solid showing in the Rocket Mortgage, shooting rounds of 66-70-70-68 to tie 24th at 14-under 274. He pocketed $73,480 and moved up to 126 in Fed Ex Cup points.

Chris Stroud missed the cut after rounds of 70-72. Stroud, Daffue and Andrew Landry are all playing in the John Deere Classic…

In the Monday Senior 50 plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Cesar Chavez, Greg Cochran, Ron Mistrot and Roger Baumer won the front with minus 4. On the back, minus 3 won for the team of James Vercher, Art Turner, Terry Jones and Frank LeBlanc.

Closest to the pin winner were Danny Harrington (No. 2, 4-7), Rick Pritchett (No. 7, 10-6), Ron LaSalle (No. 12, 5-3) and Chavez (No. 15, 4-3) . . .

In the Saturday ball at Zaharias, the team of Brian Mirabella, Joe Gongora, Rufus Reyes and Tom Brown won the front with on minus 4. That score also won the back for the foursome of Randy Monk, Jones, Larry Johnson and Dwayne Benoit.

The Friday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of John Watson, Cap Hollier, Mark Osborne and Hank score a sweep, winning the front in minus 2 and the back in minus 4.

Closest to the pin winners were Jimmy Cady (No. 2, 8-10), Vercher (No. 7, 10-10), LaSalle (No. 12, 5-6) and Robert Stansbury (No. 15, 6-2) . . .

All points count was the format for the Wednesday Zaharias DogFight. Placing first with 26 points was the foursome of Tommy Bellow, Jones, Pritchett and Dale Carter. Tying for second with 24 points were teams captained by Keith Mullins and Danny Robbins.

Closest to the pin winners were Reyes (No. 2 6-2), Don MacNeil (No. 7, 1-3), Robbins (No. 12, 5-3) and Earl Richard (No. 15, 6-9) . . .

Golf news should be mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.