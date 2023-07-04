TAKE A LOOK — Crowd gathers at LSCPA for free July 4th event, fireworks Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

The City of Port Arthur and Lamar State College Port Arthur are hosting a three-hour-long Fourth of July event that began at 6 p.m. and will end at 9 p.m. with fireworks that an be viewed from anywhere on or near the seawall.

BASF and Motiva joined to help expand the event.

Activities include food booths, an ice cream truck, a video game truck, a moonwalk, obstacle courses, car show music and more.

The free event is currently being held at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.