Rotary Club of Port Arthur welcomes new board, members Published 12:24 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Thursday at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, the Rotary Club of Port Arthur held its annual installation program, during which new board members were sworn-in as were new members.

Those joining the club include Cayla Morris of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, RaNysha Roberts of Motiva, Craig Lewellyn of Sempra Infrastructure, Deshaun Armstrong of Entergy and Elizabeth Woods of CASA.

District 5910 Assistant Governor Bobby Simon was in attendance to present the Paul Harris Fellow Award to Port Arthur City Attorney and Rotarian Val Tizeno.

This award, whose previous recipients of note include President Jimmy Carter and polio vaccine developer Jonas Salk, is given to members who have contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

Immediately following Simon’s presentation, 2022-23 President Monique Batson swore in 2023 President Dana Espinal and the 2023 Board of Directors — Special Director Carolyn Brown, First Director Sharita Gardner, Recording Secretary Laurie Ingram, Secretary Rosalind Queen, Treasurer Greg Benson, President Dana Espinal, Past President Monique Batson, President Elect Jesus Acosta, Sergeant at Arms Russel Buss, Third Director Dianne Brown and Second Director Arthur Thomas.

Outgoing board members Johnny Brown and Delilah Francis were also recognized for their many years of service on the Board of Directors.

All outgoing and incoming board members were presented with gifts of appreciation.