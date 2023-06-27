Fourth of July fun includes Field of Honor, Veterans VIP 4 BBQ, Popgun performance and fireworks Published 12:38 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NEDERLAND — Veterans are taking center stage next week as the City of Nederland plans numerous Fourth of July festivities culminating with an approximate 15-minute fireworks show.

Highlights include a Field of Honor, Veterans VIP July 4 BBQ at Doornbos Park, live performance by Popgun and 9 p.m. fireworks show.

The City of Nederland has hosted an Independence Day Celebration with fireworks show since 2012. The Field of Honor and Veterans VIP were added in subsequent years and have been a huge success, according to Parks & Recreation Director Angela Fanette.

Texas Roadhouse provides the sandwiches, and restaurant personnel help serve Veterans in attendance.

The Field of Honor includes a flag placed with the name, rank and years of service at Doornbos Park.

The VIP BBQ is open to area Veterans and their families (up to 5 people) for a picnic on the lawn before the fireworks. The area is roped off with seating similar to a restaurant with outside dining.

Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.

To sign up for the Field of Honor or Veterans VIP, stop by the Nederland Recreation Center at Doornbos Park. There is no cost to participate, but organizers must have all entries in by Friday (June 30). No late entries will be accepted.

As of Monday afternoon, Fanette said there were 40 Veterans signed up, adding most attendees secure their seats this week.

The VIP BBQ routinely attracts more than 100 participants.

“We are very thankful that Southeast Texas Veterans Service Group will actually be joining us for the stage portion of the show,” Fanette said. “They are looking for membership, as well. It would be a good time for any Veterans out there interested in serving with that group. 90 percent of what they do is presenting colors and honors for funerals for those with military service. They also help with programs like what we’re doing with the Fourth of July.”

Fanette described the volunteers as a “group of incredible men and women” who routinely help the city with different programs in an effort to honor Veterans appropriately.

The Nederland recreation center will be available for those who need to cool off during Fourth of July festivities.

The pool will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., with DuGood Credit Union serving as lead sponsor.

“We’ll have some giveaways and some fun things going on over there,” Fanette said. “We anticipate being at maximum capacity. If you come up and we’re at max capacity, you put your phone number on the list and when the space comes available, you get a call.”

Personnel from the Nederland Police Department and Nederland Fire Department will be on hand for the event.

“They have got this down to a fine art,” Fanette said. “They are all over the park prior to the fireworks show starting. They are all over on the set-up side of things making sure we have got the right controls in place. We will have Acadian out here, as well, with an ambulance on stand-by.”

Event organizers do not allow attendees to bring barbeque grills or outdoor cooking apparatus due to safety concerns.

Five food vendors will be on site, city officials noted, explaining the Optimist Club, Piggin’ Out Pork-a-Bobs, Touch of Cajun, Legendairy Gelato and Abundant Life Sanctuary are expected to have delectable menus.

“The event is 80s-themed, timed to music and is going to be a lot of fun — we encourage everyone to get the APP PYROCAST prior to the event to avoid download issues so they have all the specifics on everything happening in the park,” Fanette said.