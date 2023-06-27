Doneane Beckcom looks toward goals after winning Port Arthur City Council runoff election Published 12:36 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Less than 48 hours after being declared the new City Councilperson for District 3, Doneane Beckcom already lined up several priorities for her upcoming term.

Beckcom was announced the victor of Saturday’s run-off election, receiving 68 percent of the votes (240). Opponent Wanda Bodden received 32 percent (113).

Now, Beckcom said, she looks forward to tackling the items that have been part of her platform prior to this year’s elections.

“The same things I was looking at back at the general election, we’re still having those same issues now,” she said.

Among her first goals is to ensure work a $16.9 million project to upgrade drainage issues in the Stonegate area.

“That’s going to be my first plan of attack,” Beckcom said. “I want to make sure that gets off the ground as quickly as possible.”

It was announced in March that federal funding had been received for the proposal aimed at improving drainage and retention capacity in the areas around Jimmy Johnson Boulevard and 9th Avenue.

In addition, Beckcom plans to begin hosting town hall meetings in District 3.

“I’d like to talk to the citizens directly and hear from them what their most pressing issues are, so that we can start addressing them one by one,” she said.

During her time campaigning, the most frequent complaints from constituents have been in regards to trash.

“The heavy trash pickup has been an issue, especially in Griffing Park,” she said. “They just can’t get their heavy trash picked up on the schedule they are promised every month. And throughout District 3, trash pickup has been an issue. Code enforcement has been an issue.”

Councilman Thomas Kinlaw, who served as District 3 councilman prior to winning an at-large seat in May, said he believes Beckcom is fully qualified to continue the work he’s done in District 3 through the last six years.

“I think she’s a worthy member to continue with the drainage and streets and has a critical mind for making decisions,” he said. “I’m excited to work with her to continue finding what we can do for District 3 and all of the citizens of the great city of Port Arthur.”

Beckcom will be sworn-in on July 5.